* Canada says operator did not do enough to combat E. coli
* United States had already suspended imports from plant
OTTAWA, Sept 28 The Canadian Food Inspection
Agency has suspended the license of a meatpacking plant linked
to contaminated beef products, it said on Friday.
The CFIA said the operators of XL Foods' Brooks, Alberta,
plant had not done enough to prevent possible contamination by
E. coli bacteria.
"All products currently at this plant are under CFIA
detention and control," the agency said in a statement. "XL
Foods Inc will not resume operations until they have
demonstrated that they have fully implemented CFIA's required
corrective actions."
The plant - one of the largest in Canada - is one of the
suppliers to a store in Edmonton, Alberta, where several people
became ill after eating steaks that may have contained E. coli.
The United States halted imports of beef products from the
XL Foods plant in Brooks on Sept. 13 after tests discovered the
presence of E. coli.
Beginning in early September, privately held XL Foods had
voluntarily recalled more than 250 beef products made at the
plant after positive findings of E. coli.
E. coli bacteria can cause serious and potentially
life-threatening illnesses.
XL Foods says there has been no definitive link between its
products and the cases of illness.
Canada is the sixth-largest beef and veal exporter in the
world.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)