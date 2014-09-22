By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 22 Beer prices in North
America may rise next year as brewers and maltsters face higher
costs after cold, wet weather damaged Canadian barley crops and
left farmers and tipplers crying in their beer.
Canada, the world's second-biggest exporter of malting
barley, was already harvesting its smallest crop since 1968,
before a recent dump of snow and freezing temperatures in
Alberta, the biggest barley-growing province.
The shortage will hit craft brewers the hardest, since they
typically keep less malt inventory on hand than larger breweries
that are also better able to absorb costs.
"Prices (going) up means our costs go up and beer prices
ultimately go up," said Neil Herbst, co-owner of Edmonton-based
Alley Kat Brewery. "Any small brewery is going to be exposed."
With supplies tight, the premium maltsters pay for
high-quality malting barley has grown and that cost will pass
along to brewers who are not protected by long-term supply
contracts.
Craft brewers, the small breweries that are independently
owned, typically have shorter-term supply contracts than big
brewers to buy malt, which is a product made from germinating
and drying cereal grains.
Brick Brewing Co Ltd, an Ontario-based company,
has an assured supply of malt at a fixed price through the end
of 2014 with Canada Malting, a unit of Australia's Graincorp Ltd
. But starting in 2015, Brick, whose brands include
Waterloo and Laker beers, expects to pay more for malt,
reflecting the poor barley crop.
"We're expecting a little bit of price adjustment for sure,
just because the harvest is late, weather's been bad, everyone's
predicting yields are down," said Russell Tabata, Brick's chief
operating officer.
Malt prices have already moved 10 percent higher than
Brick's contracted rate, a level it may be able to absorb,
Tabata said. If malt prices climb 20 to 30 percent above Brick's
contract rate, it would have to raise beer prices around 5
percent, or about 10 Canadian cents for a C$2 can, he said.
"WORST YEAR I'VE EVER SEEN"
Canadian farmers are on track to produce just 7.2 million
tonnes of barley this autumn, the smallest crop since 1968. In
the United States, farmers are expected to grow 192.7 million
bushels, the smallest crop in three years.
The European Union, which is the biggest barley producer,
along with Australia and Argentina all expect to harvest smaller
crops because of weather and other factors.
"The big concern at the end of the day is, are we going to
have enough barley to carry us through to next year's harvest?"
said Pat Rowan, senior manager of BARI-Canada Inc, a division of
Anheuser-Busch InBev. It procures barley to be malted
for the brewer.
"In North America, it's probably the worst year I've ever
seen."
Rowan said the maker of Budweiser would not likely need to
boost beer prices.
Craft brewers are also at greater risk than some big brewers
because they generally use more malt in brewing. Some larger
brewers such as Anheuser-Busch add corn or rice for a different
flavor, which are more plentiful.
SMALL, LOW-QUALITY CROP
In Canada, barley has fallen out of favor with some farmers
because other crops are more profitable and because of the large
price risk they shoulder. Farmers sign contracts with maltsters
to sell them their top-quality barley but are forced to sell at
a discount to other buyers when their crop is downgraded to
animal feed use.
Much of Alberta's barley crop ended up covered in a thick
layer of snow in early September. The snow blanket was followed
by freezing temperatures that may have killed any immature crop,
leaving it unfit for use in brewing.
Farmers fear the crop may have prematurely sprouted in the
snow, a process called chitting that renders barley useless for
malting.
Farmers and maltsters may have malting barley in storage
from last year's big crop, but some say that is unlikely to tide
the industry over for long.
"By this time next year, everyone's going to be sweeping the
bottom of the bins to keep the (malting) plant going," said Doug
McBain, a Cremona, Alberta farmer whose 1,000 acres of barley
has sat under a layer of snow. "There better be a good crop
everywhere next year."
Maltsters can adjust their malting processes to handle
barley that is lower quality than usual, said Bob Sutton, vice
president, commercial, at Alberta's Rahr Malting.
A slower germination process would lower a plant's output,
however. And the crop might have higher protein content than
usual, a common outcome with smaller, low-quality cereal crops.
"We'll find enough (malt) out of this crop," Sutton said.
"Is it ideal? No."
