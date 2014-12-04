(Adds details on virus, spread to more farms, comment from
farmer, byline)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 4 The bird flu virus
that has killed thousands of birds on two Canadian farms in
British Columbia is the "highly pathogenic" H5N2 strain,
Canada's chief veterinary officer Harpreet Kochhar said on
Thursday.
The strain was last detected in Canada in the province of
Manitoba in 2010, but that virus was considered less contagious
and deadly, he said.
Canada said on Tuesday that tests had found avian influenza
on two British Columbia farms that raise turkeys and broiler
chickens. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed on
Thursday that two additional farms located between the original
two had tested positive for bird flu.
Kochhar said he was not aware of other farms with unusual
levels of bird deaths, but said it was too early to say the
disease was now contained.
Avian influenza is an infectious viral disease of birds.
Most bird flu viruses do not infect humans or pose a food safety
risk when poultry products are properly handled and cooked.
The fact that the British Columbia strain is highly
pathogenic does not necessarily mean it poses more risk to
humans than previous viruses found in Canada, said John Spika of
the Public Health Agency of Canada.
South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan have all imposed
varying bans on Canadian poultry products.
"It's scary, because you have a lot invested in these
farms," said Ray Nickel, who produces turkeys, chickens and eggs
in the same area as the infected farms. "You kind of are waiting
for the hammer to fall."
Ten years ago, Nickel, president of the B.C. Poultry
Association, lost 60,000 birds to bird flu.
A different strain, H5N8, was detected last month in
Germany, the Netherlands and Britain.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)