(Adds details on banned products and sales)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Dec 8 The United States has suspended
imports of live and raw poultry from the Canadian province of
British Columbia due to an outbreak of bird flu virus, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's chief veterinary officer told
Reuters on Monday.
The restrictions began on Dec. 4, the same day that Canada
identified the virus as a "highly pathogenic" H5N2 strain, said
John Clifford, the USDA's chief veterinarian.
"It's a temporary ban," Clifford said in a telephone
interview, adding that the ban will likely last several months.
Bird flu, or avian influenza, is an infectious viral disease
of birds. Most bird flu viruses do not infect humans or pose
safety risks when poultry products are properly handled and
cooked.
Canada's chief veterinary officer, Harpreet Kochhar, said on
Monday that the United States had restricted imports of British
Columbia birds and hatching eggs, poultry meat, eggs and egg
products and animal byproducts.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said five British
Columbia farms were infected with avian influenza, killing
80,000 turkeys and chickens so far. The birds on the farms that
survived the flu are being destroyed.
The USDA does not "see any current risk to human health" in
the United States due to the outbreak, Clifford said. The
department is evaluating whether to dispatch an employee to
Canada to take part in the response, he added.
Canada "invited us last week to send somebody if we wanted
to," Clifford said.
British Columbia exported live fowl and poultry products to
the United States worth C$5.8 million ($5.05 million) in 2013,
according to Statistics Canada.
Canada and Chile are the two biggest suppliers of imported
poultry to the United States, said Tom Super, spokesman for the
National Chicken Council in Washington, D.C., while noting that
99 percent of the chicken eaten in the United States is hatched,
raised and processed in the country.
"In the grand scheme of total consumption, products from
those countries are miniscule," Super said.
Ray Nickel, president of the B.C. Poultry Association, said
farmers in the province mainly grow turkeys and chickens for
domestic buyers.
South Korea, Hong Kong, South Africa, Mexico, Taiwan and
Japan have also imposed varying bans on Canadian poultry
products due to the outbreak.
Kochhar said officials had established restrictions on
movement of captive birds, poultry products and feed within a
zone around the infected farms.
($1 = 1.1476 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)