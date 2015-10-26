(Updates with graphic)
By Paul Brian
TOFINO, British Columbia Oct 26 Five Britons
were killed when a Canadian whale-watching boat sank on Sunday,
and authorities were still searching on Monday for a sixth
person feared drowned in the frigid waters of the Pacific Ocean
off the coast of British Columbia.
The boat, carrying 24 passengers and three crew, sank on
Sunday afternoon, sparking a rescue effort by the Canadian
military, Coast Guard, fishermen and mariners from a nearby
Aboriginal community. Five people were confirmed dead and one
was missing, while 21 were rescued.
The casualties included four men and a woman, and ranged in
age from 18 to 76, the Coroners Service of British Columbia said
in a statement. All five were passengers on the boat, not crew.
While all five were British nationals, three were tourists
and two were living in Canada, the coroner's office said.
The coroners service did not release any information on the
missing person.
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of all those
affected by this terrible accident," UK Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said in a statement.
The Leviathan II, a three-deck cruiser that can carry up to
46 people, was operated by Jamie's Whaling Station and Adventure
Centres. Whale watching trips usually last two to three hours.
"It has been a tragic day. Our entire team is heartbroken
over this incident and our hearts go out to the families,
friends and loved ones of everyone involved," owner Jamie Bray
said in a statement on the company's website. "We are
cooperating with investigators to determine exactly what
happened."
In 1998, a boat operated by the same company sank near
Tofino, killing the ship's captain and a German tourist.
A military rescue helicopter and plane responded after the
vessel sent a distress signal around 5 p.m. PT (0000 GMT),
according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
Military planes and Coast Guard vessels lit up the area
where the vessel remained partially submerged, eight nautical
miles (15 km) northwest of Tofino.
Survivors and bodies were brought ashore in Tofino, a remote
town of about 2,000 people on the west coast of Vancouver Island
popular with surfers, hikers and tourists from around the world
looking to catch a glimpse of humpback and Pacific gray whales.
"There was absolute pandemonium," said witness Sheila
Simpson, who watched paramedics work to save injured victims and
later comforted survivors: "They were in absolute shock."
Most of those rescued were taken to a hospital. Several have
since been released.
John Forde, who works at another eco-adventure company,
said passengers on a vessel like the Leviathan II, a 65-foot
(20-meter) cruiser, would not have had to wear life jackets. The
boat, like ferries, would only be required to have life jackets
on board.
He told the Global Television Network that the waves were
three to four meters (10 to 13 feet) high at the time of the
sinking, conditions that were rough but not unusual for the
area.
