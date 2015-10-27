(Adds comments from boat operator, Transportation Safety Board)
By Paul Brian
TOFINO, British Columbia Oct 26 Five Britons
were killed when a Canadian whale-watching boat sank on Sunday,
and authorities were still searching on Monday for a sixth
person feared drowned in the frigid waters of the Pacific Ocean
off the coast of British Columbia.
The boat, carrying 24 passengers and three crew, sank on
Sunday afternoon, sparking a rescue effort by the Canadian
military, Coast Guard, fishermen and mariners from a nearby
Aboriginal community. Five people were confirmed dead and one
was missing, while 21 were rescued.
The casualties included four men and a woman, and ranged in
age from 18 to 76, the provincial coroner said. All five were
passengers on the boat, not crew. The coroner did not release
any information on the missing person.
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of all those
affected by this terrible accident," UK Foreign Secretary Philip
Hammond said in a statement.
The Leviathan II, a three-deck cruiser that can carry up to
46 people, was operated by Jamie's Whaling Station and Adventure
Centres. Whale watching trips usually last two to three hours.
The boat had lifejackets for 50 adults and 20 children,
although passengers and crew were not wearing them, said Jamie
Bray, owner of the tour operator.
That was in line with guidelines from Transport Canada, he
said, which advises passengers risked becoming trapped inside a
closed vessel if they wore lifejackets.
The Leviathan "did this exact same trip for 20 years, twice
a day," he said, adding its skipper had 20 years of experience.
In 1998, a boat operated by the same company sank near
Tofino, killing the ship's captain and a German tourist. Bray
said a rogue wave hit that vessel, a smaller, open Zodiac.
Survivors and bodies were brought ashore in Tofino, a remote
town of about 2,000 people on the west coast of Vancouver Island
popular with surfers, hikers and tourists from around the world
looking to catch a glimpse of humpback and Pacific gray whales.
"There was absolute pandemonium," said witness Sheila
Simpson, who watched paramedics work to save injured victims and
later comforted survivors: "They were in absolute shock."
Most of those rescued were taken to a hospital. Several have
since been released.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board said its investigation
into the incident could take several months.
