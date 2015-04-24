WASHINGTON, April 24 Canada's economy will start to show more positive effects from the drop in oil prices than negatives from the second quarter onwards, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.

"Starting in the second quarter we think the positives will be more important than the negatives and certainly in the second half of the year the shock should be fully behind us," he said at an Export-Import Bank conference.

