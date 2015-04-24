WASHINGTON, April 24 Access to finance will return to more normal levels as the world adjusts to new liquidity and capital standards, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.

"Access to financing is actually going through a low phase right now because globally we are all adjusting to new liquidity capital rules. I think that over time that's going to go back to more normal" conditions," he said at a U.S. Export-Import Bank conference. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Paul Simao)