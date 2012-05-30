A screenshot shows the wanted profile of Rocco Luka Magnotta, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, taken off the Montreal Police website on May 30, 2012. Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Magnotta in connection with the delivery of a human left... REUTERS/Montreal Police/Handout

OTTAWA Canadian police on Wednesday named a man with a bizarre Internet trail as an alleged kitten-killer and bisexual porn star as their suspect in a gruesome case involving a dismembered torso, mailed-out body parts, and what one senior officer said was the worst crime scene his force has ever seen.

Montreal police released a photograph of, who also uses the pseudonyms Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, and asked people across Canada to help locate him.

A man identified as Luka Rocco Magnotta appears on several Internet sites, with photos that match those of the man in the police mug shots. The sites make references to Magnotta as the man shown in Internet videos allegedly suffocating kittens and feeding one to a python.

Other websites describe Magnotta as a male model and a bisexual actor in adult films.

"Police have never witnessed a crime scene such as this," Montreal police Commander Ian Lafreniere said after investigators searched an apartment at an undisclosed Montreal location. He did not describe the scene in detail.

In the first gory discovery in the case, a severed foot was mailed to the headquarters of the governing Conservative Party in Ottawa. A hand was intercepted in the mail, also in Ottawa.

Then a torso was found in a suitcase in a garbage pile in Montreal.

"As a father, I would have trouble sleeping at night knowing that the suspect was in my neighborhood," Lafreniere said.

He said Magnotta and the as-yet-unidentified victim knew each other but offered no details.

He said Magnotta was not previously known to police and he declined to comment on what social media said about him.

The blood-stained package containing a decomposing foot arrived on Tuesday at the Conservatives' offices in downtown Ottawa, a few blocks away from Parliament in the country's safest city.

"It was such a horrible odor I'm sure many of us will not forget it," said Fred DeLorey, a Conservative Party spokesman.

Police intercepted a second suspicious package at an Ottawa postal depot. It contained a human hand.

Meanwhile in Montreal, a janitor, curious about an abandoned suitcase in a pile of garbage, opened it to find a headless torso inside, with no arms or legs.

"We're missing parts of the body so it's difficult for us at this time to identify the body 100 percent," Lafreniere said.

(Additional reporting by Alex Paterson; Editing by Bill Trott and Janet Guttsman)