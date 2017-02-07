(Figures in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for plane-maker Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Canadian Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains was scheduled to make an aerospace-related announcement at 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT) on Tuesday at the headquarters of Bombardier, which has asked the federal government for $1 billion in aid. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)