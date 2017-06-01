(Releads with government confusion over status of talks with
Boeing)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, June 1 Canada, embroiled in a dispute
with Boeing Corp, tried to hit out at the U.S. firm for
the second day in a row on Thursday but stumbled over whether
talks over a proposed jet purchase had been suspended or not.
The Liberal government, angry that Boeing has launched a
trade challenge against Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc
, is threatening to scrap plans to buy 18 Boeing Super
Hornet fighters.
Steven MacKinnon, parliamentary secretary to Public Services
and Procurement Minister Judy Foote, told reporters that Boeing
"is not acting like a valued partner right now so we've
suspended discussions with that partner."
Minutes later, Foote spokeswoman Annie Trepanier said that
while government ministers were not talking to the company,
"there is no formal suspension."
Earlier in the day Boeing scrapped an announcement about the
jets, a day after Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan objected to the
firm's behavior in the dispute against Bombardier.
The company had been due to announce which Canadian
companies would benefit if the purchase went ahead. Boeing has
560 suppliers in Canada.
"Due to the current climate, today is not the most opportune
time to share this good news story," Boeing spokesman Scott Day
said in a statement issued at an Ottawa defense show.
While he did not specifically refer to the trade dispute,
his comments appeared to be a reference to growing tensions
between Ottawa and the firm.
The Boeing saga has increased tensions between Canada and
the United States in the run-up to talks on renewing the North
American Free Trade Agreement.
Last month, Canada said it "strongly disagrees" with the
U.S. Commerce Department decision to investigate Boeing's claims
that Bombardier sold planes below cost in the United States and
benefited unfairly from Canadian government subsidies.
Even lower-level Canadian officials were not visiting the
company's stand at the Ottawa defense show, said one source
familiar with the matter who did not want to be identified given
the sensitivity of the situation.
Sajjan on Wednesday said the firm would be a trusted
military ally in decades to come, but he complained the
anti-dumping petition against Bombardier was "not the behavior
we expect of a trusted partner".
Canada says it needs the Super Hornets as a stopgap until it
can launch an open competition to replace its fleet of aging
Boeing CF-18 planes.
A Super Hornet deal would generate new in-service support
contracts for industry in Canada's aerospace hub of Quebec,
where existing CF-18s are now maintained.
