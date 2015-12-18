BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
MONTREAL Dec 18 Canada's Bombardier Inc received certification on Friday for its CSeries 110-seater plane, a milestone that could boost airline confidence in the program, which has not had a sale in more than a year.
Transport Canada, the program's primary regulator, has certified the smaller of the two CSeries planes, the CS100, said Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share
* Gordon Hicks appointed chief executive officer of BGIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: