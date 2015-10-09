BRIEF-Orbite and MidCap Financial enter amendment to credit facilities
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Friday it is in advanced discussions to sell its new CSeries jet to airlines in North America, without identifying the airlines.
"We are in some pretty advanced discussions," said Bombardier spokeswoman Marianella de la Barrera. "Our senior leaders are engaged." (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date