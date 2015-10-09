(Adds details on airlines, context)
By Allison Martell and Tim Hepher
TORONTO/PARIS Oct 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc
said on Friday it is in advanced discussions to sell
its new CSeries jet to airlines in North America, without
identifying the prospective buyers.
Montreal-based Bombardier has redoubled efforts to win a
landmark order for the CSeries after failing to sell the program
to rival Airbus, and is pitching the jets hard to
airlines in North America, said two sources familiar with the
matter.
The sources said Bombardier was pitching Southwest Airlines
Co and American Airlines Group Inc, as well as
similar airlines. One source said Bombardier was also pushing to
sell the jets in China.
"We are in some pretty advanced discussions," said
Bombardier spokeswoman Marianella de la Barrera. "Our senior
leaders are engaged."
Air Canada, Canada's biggest airline, is seen by many as an
obvious potential customer for the CSeries. The company declined
to comment on Friday. American Airlines also declined to
comment.
"We have nothing in the works that would have our customers
expecting to see anything but a Boeing bird when they walk up to
a Southwest gate," said a Southwest spokesman.
A new order from a major U.S. airline would help restore
confidence in the CSeries program, which has not won a new firm
order in more than a year.
But Bombardier may need to offer steep discounts to lure
mainline carriers from Airbus and Boeing Co, which have
deep relationships with those airlines, and have also cut prices
to protect their market share.
Talks between Airbus and Bombardier ended abruptly on
Tuesday after Reuters reported the discussions.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)