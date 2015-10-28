(Adds Toronto Transit Commission, other edits)
By Andrea Shalal and Allison Lampert
WASHINGTON/MONTREAL Oct 28 Bombardier
on Thursday will announce a deal with the Quebec government to
invest in the struggling CSeries jet program, and write down the
value of that project and the mothballed Learjet 85 program by
more than $4 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.
The Montreal-based company, which reports earnings on
Thursday, has been looking at a wide range of options to help it
fund the long-overdue and over-budget CSeries narrowbody jet,
which is slated to enter service next year. Talks with Airbus
Group SE fell apart earlier this month.
The plan is for the Quebec government to fund half the final
development costs on the new jet through a joint venture with
Bombardier, according to the sources who asked not to be
identified as they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
The sources would not say how much money Quebec planned to
invest in the joint venture. A Bombardier spokeswoman and
Quebec's economy minister Jacques Daoust declined to comment.
In a note to clients on Tuesday, Sterne Agee analyst Peter
Arment wrote that CSeries program development costs have already
topped $5 billion and he expects another $2 billion in cash will
be required to finish certification and absorb the ramp-up in
production in the first three years.
That would mean Quebec would potentially front $1 billion or
more in order to fulfill its side of the deal.
Shares of Bombardier, the world's only manufacturer of both
trains and planes, rose 11 percent to close at C$1.61 on
Wednesday. Bombardier and its Brazilian rival Embraer S.A.
vie for title of the world's third-largest civil
aircraft maker behind Boeing Co and Airbus.
Bombardier suspended the development of its Learjet 85
business aircraft in January, citing weak demand. It is likely
to confirm on Thursday that it plans to mothball the program
permanently and book further charges in this regard, said the
sources.
The total writedown including both the CSeries and Learjet
programs is likely to be over $4 billion, said the sources.
PROVINCIAL SUPPORT
Bombardier Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin said last year
that the CSeries and the new Global jets were higher priorities
than the Learjet 85. Even so, when asked at the time whether
Bombardier might abandon the program, he said it was moving
ahead.
In July, the company pushed back delivery of its new Global
business jet. The company said at the time its Global 7000
business jet, previously scheduled to go into service in 2016,
is now expected to do so in the second half of 2018.
Quebec's government has repeatedly said it will support
Bombardier and its 18,000-strong workforce in the province.
Bombardier has aggressively cut costs in the last two years,
as it has struggled to get its new CSeries jet into service.
In May, it said it would cut 1,750 jobs in its business jet
unit, which followed a cut in January of 1,000 jobs after it
halted the Learjet 85 development.
Analysts expect Bombardier to announce lackluster results on
Thursday, given softness in airplane orders.
"We expect the third-quarter to be a weak quarter with
significant year-over-year declines in the key metrics due to
weaker aircraft deliveries & orders," said Macquarie analyst
Konark Gupta in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Separately, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) plans to
sue Bombardier to recoup at least C$50 million ($37.9 million)
in costs associated with the delayed delivery of new streetcars,
a spokesman said on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting Tim Hepher in Paris, Mike Stone in New
York, Euan Rocha and John Tilak in Toronto and Kevin Dougherty
in Quebec City; Editing by Amran Abocar and Nick Zieminski)