LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Initial interest has topped USD5bn
for Canada's first sale of a US dollar denominated bond in two
years, said a banker managing the sale on Thursday.
The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, has
set guidance on the five-year SEC-registered Global bond,
maturing in February 2019, at 12bp area over the equivalent
five-year US Treasury note, from initial price thoughts of
12-14bp released on Wednesday afternoon.
The deal is expected to price later on Thursday via HSBC, JP
Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada's first US dollar bond
sale since it placed a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.