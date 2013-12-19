RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Dec 19 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it plans to hold 9 bond auctions in the first quarter, including one real return bond auction and one repurchase switch operation.
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
BEIJING, April 14 China's outstanding total social financing was 162.82 trillion yuan ($23.65 trillion) at the end of March, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.