TORONTO Nov 10 Trinidad-born author Andre
Alexis on Tuesday won Canada's Giller Prize, the country's
richest fiction award, for his novel "Fifteen Dogs", about a
group of animals at a Toronto veterinary clinic who gain human
consciousness and language.
The C$100,000 ($75,540.11) prize was awarded by a jury that
included Irish author John Boyne, Canadian writers Cecil Foster,
Alexander MacLeod and Alison Pick, and British author Helen
Oyeyemi.
The jury said the novel is "a wonderful and original piece
of writing that challenges the reader to examine their own
existence and recall the age old question, what's the meaning of
life?"
Alexis was previously shortlisted for the Giller for his
novel "Childhood". His other books include "Asylum", "Ingrid &
the Wolf" and "Pastoral".
($1 = 1.3238 Canadian dollars)
