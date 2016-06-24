TORONTO, June 24 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest dealmakers, said Britain's vote to leave the European Union could provide compelling opportunities and the UK remained an attractive market.

"The UK and Europe continue to be very important and attractive markets for us," a CPPIB spokesman said on Friday.

"As any investor, we have a bias to stability over uncertainty, yet periods of dislocation can present compelling opportunities that short-term investors are unable to pursue," he added. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)