By Jennifer Kwan
| VICTORIA, British Columbia
VICTORIA, British Columbia May 9 The
left-leaning New Democrats are set to reshape energy policy in
Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia if, as expected,
they seize power from the Liberals in Tuesday's elections to the
provincial legislature.
Opinion polls put the NDP between 7 and 10 percentage points
ahead of the Liberals, well down from the 20-point lead the
party had before the campaign started.
The Liberals's rating rose as they played up fears the New
Democrats would be poor stewards of Canada's fourth-largest
provincial economy. But the NDP should still win, after being
out of power for 12 years.
"It's not as dramatic as a 20-point lead, but even a
seven-point lead would give us an NDP government," said pollster
Mario Canseco, at Angus Reid Public Opinion, who has the NDP
ahead by seven points.
The legislative assembly has 85 seats, with 45 currently
held by Liberals and 36 by the NDP, and four held by
independents. That means the NDP would need to gain seven seats
to take a majority in the assembly.
British Columbia prides itself on a pristine environment and
a history of environmental activism - the Greenpeace movement
got its start here 42 years ago.
With polls showing the majority of the province's 4.6
million citizens concerned about the threat of spills from oil
pipelines, both parties question such developments, especially
Enbridge's proposed C$6 billion ($6 billion) Northern
Gateway pipeline that would ship 525,000 barrels of oil sands
crude per day from Alberta to the B.C. coast for export to Asia.
Enbridge, Canada's biggest pipeline company, acknowledges
the opposition to its plan. But Al Monaco, the company's chief
executive, said he expects support for the project to climb.
"I admit it's tough at the moment," he told reporters after
the company's annual meeting on Wednesday. "As more information
comes out I think there's a very good possibility of getting
more support."
NDP leader Adrian Dix also opposes a plan from Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP to more than double the size of its
Trans Mountain pipeline carrying crude oil from Edmonton,
Alberta, to the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby, a move that would
increase tanker traffic in the Port of Vancouver.
Dix's party has also proposed a tax on banks and credit
unions to help fund spending promises that include a $4 million
environmental review of Northern Gateway, as well as an
expansion of the province's carbon tax base to include emissions
from oil and gas drilling and production.
The pipeline promises won praise from environmentalists, but
the Liberals say they threaten the investment climate.
"These things together are sort of raising doubts about the
willingness of the NDP to accommodate investment from which
development and jobs flow," said Richard Johnston, a professor
of political science at the University of British Columbia.
Jock Finlayson, chief policy officer of the Business Council
of British Columbia, said he was confident any government will
ensure a stable investment climate.
"We'll judge the government, whoever it is, by their actions
and by their policies once they're in office. We're not going to
prejudge that," he said.
The Liberals, in power since 2001 and now led by Christy
Clark, have focus on balanced budgets and debt reduction in
their campaign.
But the party's popularity plunged after it changed the
rules for the provincial sales tax in 2009, only to row it back
two years later after losing a provincial referendum.
Both parties have proposed increases in corporate and
personal income taxes, with rates to come out slightly higher
under an NDP government.