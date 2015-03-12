(Adds details, quotes from speech, background)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 12 Canada's broadcast regulator is
relaxing long-standing requirements for television broadcasters
to carry a certain amount of Canadian-produced content, saying
some protections are no longer needed in a world of abundance
and choice.
It is also making it much harder for established
broadcasters to tie video-on-demand services meant to fight
Netflix Inc's online content to their other TV or
Internet services, the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said on Thursday.
"In the Age of Abundance, where people can pick from among a
multiplicity of programming choices on as many channels, quotas
are square pegs in round holes," CRTC Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais
said in a speech.
The regulator said recent video-on-demand services,
including a joint venture from Rogers Communications Inc
and Shaw Communications Inc and a separate
product from BCE Inc's Bell, must be offered to anyone
with an internet connection or face onerous restraints.
The existing model for both the Shomi joint venture and
Bell's CraveTV means that only existing customers of the
companies' other services can subscribe, which had raised the
ire of consumer groups.
Broadcasters will also be required to invest in the creation
of domestic content, the CRTC said.
The regulator is also pushing for greater freedom for
Canadian television viewers to buy only channels they watch,
rather than require them to subscribe to large packages, with a
decision expected next Thursday.
