April 9 The president of BCE Inc's Bell Media would leave effective immediately, Canada biggest communications company said on Thursday, two weeks after the executive apologized for interfering in editorial coverage.

Kevin Crull on March 25 apologized for telling the head of CTV News not to conduct or air interviews with the chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

BCE in its statement on Thursday did not say why Crull was leaving, but the company's Chief Executive George Cope said "the independence of Bell Media's news operations is of paramount importance to our company and to all Canadians".

"There can be no doubt that Bell will always uphold the journalistic standards that have made CTV the most trusted brand in Canadian news," Cope said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)