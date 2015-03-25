By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 Alberta, the Canadian
province that is the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports,
will ask citizens to pay more for health care and cut the amount
of resource revenue used to fund government operations as it
looks to return to a balanced budget in fiscal 2017, Premier Jim
Prentice said on Tuesday.
The province, which has no sales tax and Canada's lowest
personal tax burden, is looking to make up for a C$7 billion
($5.6 billion) revenue shortfall in the fiscal year beginning
April 1 as low oil prices slash its take from the energy
industry.
In the text of a televised speech to the province two days
before he releases his government's first budget, Prentice
warned that without changes, the province's revenue shortfall
would total C$20 billion over the next three years even as he
pledged to keep expenditures flat.
"The revenue shortfall will be decreased gradually and
steadily - not suddenly - which would cause hardships to our
most vulnerable citizens and impact our economy," Prentice said.
"If we stick to this plan, we will be back to a balanced budget
by 2017, even if oil prices do not recover as much as forecast."
Though he did not offer specifics on how the province will
fund its revenue shortfall, Prentice said some of the money will
come from asking Albertans to contribute directly to the costs
of the province's free healthcare system.
"When we present our new budget, we will be asking Albertans
to begin to contribute directly to the costs of the health
system," he said. "This revenue will start small but it will
grow over three years."
The former federal minister and investment banker who took
over as leader of the province's ruling Progressive Conservative
party in September, also said he wants to reduce the amount of
royalty cash used to fund the government's operations.
In the 2018-2019 fiscal year 25 percent of the province's
energy revenue to will be directed to rebuilding an emergency
fund and paying down debt. That will rise to 50 percent the next
year, with half of the money put into the province's savings
fund.
($1 = 1.2500 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)