TORONTO, April 26 Alberta should not introduce a provincial sales tax at this time because it would further slow activity in an economy battered by low oil prices, the province's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Alberta has stood alone among Canadian provinces in forgoing a sales tax, even as the oil price shock pushed its finances deep into the red and spurred downgrades from credit rating agencies.

"We don't think the economy and Albertans can weather that (a sales tax) at this point in time," said Joe Ceci, Alberta's finance minister, adding it would take "C$5 billion out of the economy."

Even so, Ceci said after a speech to a Toronto business group that Albertans should discuss the issue.

"Should there be a consensus, there's a consensus, but we're not leading that conversation," he said, adding that it may be an election issue in 2019.

Alberta's left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) government, voted into power last May, has pledged to maintain funding for public services and infrastructure spending in a bid to spur growth, even thought this has boosted the deficit.

Earlier this month, the province forecast a budget deficit of C$10.4 billion this fiscal year.

The province is home to Canada's vast oil sands and is the No. 1 exporter of crude to the United States, but the government expects oil and gas revenue this year to be almost 90 percent lower than 2014.

Moody's Investors Service stripped Alberta of its Aaa credit rating on Monday, becoming the latest ratings agency to downgrade the Canadian province, citing its worsening fiscal position and rapidly rising debt.

The gap between Alberta's 10-year yield and the yield on Canada's 10-year benchmark has narrowed to 96 basis points after peaking at nearly 126 basis points in February, when investors were comforted by a partial recovery in oil prices.

Ceci plans to meet with investors in New York over the coming days. He said he will tell them about plans to invest in the province, diversify its economy and return to budget balance in five to 10 years. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)