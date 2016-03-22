The proposed plan outlined in the federal budget released
on Tuesday would allow authorities to convert eligible long-term
debt of a failing lender into common shares in order to
recapitalize the bank, allowing it to remain operating.
The plan is in line with international efforts to address
the potential risks to the financial system from institutions
that are deemed too big to fail, the budget document said.
The issue was at the heart of the 2008 global credit
crisis, with various governments having to bail out systemically
important institutions. Canada, which escaped the crisis
relatively unscathed, did not have to rescue any of its banks.
The government said it will introduce framework legislation
for the plan, along with enhancements to Canada's bank
resolution toolkit.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Fergal Smith)