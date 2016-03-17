By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 17 A ramping up in Canadian
government bond sales to finance deficit spending will be met by
ample demand, say market players, who predict recent
underperformance by the country's long-term bonds against U.S.
Treasuries is set to reverse.
Canada's new Liberal government will introduce its first
budget March 22 and is expected to run a C$29 billion ($22
billion) deficit in fiscal 2016-17, a Reuters poll showed, as it
borrows more to increase infrastructure spending in the hopes of
boosting growth..
Typically, an increase in supply of a country's bonds
triggers higher yields. But fixed-income investors note global
hunger for yield has intensified after many central banks went
sub-zero with interest rates.
"We are seeing tremendous demand from insurance companies
and pension funds for long-duration assets," said Ed Devlin,
head of the Canadian portfolio management team at Pacific
Investment Management Co (PIMCO), which has C$26.1 billion in
assets under management for Canadian clients, according to its
website.
With Canadian rates "incredibly low" and the yield curve
relatively flat, the timing is right from an issuer's
perspective, he added.
Bond issuance for the fiscal year may rise by nearly
one-third to C$120 billion, according to a research report last
week from Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD
Securities.
"There's a shortage of high quality collateral out there,"
said Mark Wisniewski, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset
Management. "Fiscal policy makes so much more sense."
To be sure, an expected increase in supply may have
contributed to recent underperformance by Canadian long-term
bonds against Treasuries.
The yield on Canada's 30-year benchmark bond, which was 88
basis points lower than its U.S. counterpart in December, is now
just 62 basis points lower. The spread in December was the
widest since 2011.
However, part of the underperformance can be attributed to a
less-dovish Bank of Canada and shifting inflation expectations,
market players said.
PIMCO's Devlin expects Canadian bonds to outperform by the
end of the year as the market becomes less sanguine about
Federal Reserve rate hikes and the Bank of Canada stays on hold.
At TD Securities, the jump in supply is expected to be
accommodated in part by larger auction sizes, together with
extra 10- and 30-year auctions.
Low federal debt leaves the government in a good position to
be "expanding issuance," said Kelvin.
($1 = 1.3003 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)