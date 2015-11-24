VANCOUVER Nov 24 British Columbia projected on Tuesday a revised budget surplus of C$265 million ($199.26 million) in fiscal 2015-16, down C$12 million from its first-quarter forecast.

British Columbia's real gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow by 2 percent in 2015 and 2.4 percent in 2016, unchanged from its previous forecast.

