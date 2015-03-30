(Adds details on the bonds to be issued)
OTTAWA, March 30 Canada will stop issuing
three-year bonds to concentrate more on the two- and five-year
sectors, and it may also issue more ultra-long bonds in the
coming fiscal year given strong demand and low rates, the
Department of Finance said on Monday.
The department laid out its plans in its Debt Management
Strategy for 2015-16, the fiscal year that starts April 1.
Normally the document is published as part of the annual federal
budget, but the government has delayed the budget until next
month, after the start of the new fiscal year.
The government reintroduced the three-year bond in 2009 when
it went heavily into deficit to counter the recession, but it is
close to balancing the budget now.
"In this regard, market participants have expressed a
preference for the cessation of issuance in the three-year
sector in favor of increased issuance in other sectors,
specifically two- and five-year bonds," the finance department
said.
"Ceasing issuance in the three-year sector will not change
the number and pattern of maturity dates but will allow for the
building of larger bond benchmarks."
The department said the benchmark-bond target range size
would be C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) to C$14 billion for the
two-, five- and 10-year sectors, and C$10 billion to C$16
billion for the 30-year and Real Return Bond sectors.
On the long end of the spectrum, Canada launched its first
50-year bond last April to lock in low rates. It
issued a total of C$3.5 billion during 2014, and the debt
strategy document said on Monday it may issue more ultra-long
bonds in 2015-16.
"Any decision to reopen the ultra-long bond would be subject
to favorable market conditions and would be communicated by the
government to market participants during the course of the
fiscal year," it said.
The department intends to keep the stock of treasury bills
above C$120 billion throughout the year, it added.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
