OTTAWA Feb 27 The Canadian government's next budget will not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends to carry out a series of spending cuts, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

The ruling Conservatives had said the budget - expected in late March or early April - would unveil a program of cuts amounting to between 5 and 10 percent of spending in dozens of federal departments.

"Don't expect the budget to have full details of every cut," the official said. "There will be a general accounting of the cuts but the details will follow later."