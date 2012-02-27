Cypress Executive Chairman Ray Bingham steps down from board
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
OTTAWA Feb 27 The Canadian government's next budget will not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends to carry out a series of spending cuts, a government official told Reuters on Monday.
The ruling Conservatives had said the budget - expected in late March or early April - would unveil a program of cuts amounting to between 5 and 10 percent of spending in dozens of federal departments.
"Don't expect the budget to have full details of every cut," the official said. "There will be a general accounting of the cuts but the details will follow later."
June 12 Cypress Semiconductor Corp said on Sunday that Executive Chairman Ray Bingham has stepped down from the board, as the chipmaker wades through a brutal proxy battle.
* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June 27