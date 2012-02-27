* Government initially said all cuts would be in budget

* Budget to have "general accounting" of cuts

* Main public sector union dismayed by news of delay

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Feb 27 The Canadian government's next budget will not contain exact details of how Ottawa intends to cut federal spending, despite an earlier promise to do so, an official told Reuters on Monday.

The Conservatives had initially said the budget, expected in late March or early April, would unveil a program of cuts of between 5 and 10 percent of spending in 67 federal departments. They say the measures are needed to eliminate the budget deficit by 2015-16.

Canada's main public sector union reacted with dismay, saying it feared the right-of-center Conservatives planned much deeper reductions than had been anticipated.

A special sub-committee of cabinet has been poring over the options for spending reductions for months and is now clearly running out of time, given that the budget traditionally is presented before the start of the fiscal year on Apr. 1.

"Don't expect the budget to have full details of every cut," the government official said. "There will be a general accounting of the cuts but the details will follow later."

"It's a very, very complex process to coordinate."

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Sunday that Ottawa had still not made up its minds on some parts of the budget.

The government first said it would trim C$11 billion ($11 billion) in spending over four years. Officials now say the final amount could be double that, with some departments losing around 15 percent of their funding.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which represents 172,000 of the roughly 285,000 members of the federal civil service, said it was "still mired in the murky swamp" of a lack of information.

"We start to have to ask if the government is acting on a basis of bad faith or if it's acting deliberately not to let Canadians know just what the full extent of these cuts can be," asked senior union official Larry Rousseau.

"This is just more austerity at a time when we need economic stimulus in order to really make sure the economy gets back on track."

Prime Minister Stephen Harper - whose government has a chilly relationship with unions - told Reuters earlier this month that the cuts would go ahead as planned despite an uncertain global economic climate.

The government official also declined to speculate exactly when the budget will be presented. Flaherty, citing the effects of the European crisis, says he has not yet decided on a date.

Ottawa is still sticking to its forecast that the 2011-12 budget deficit will be C$31 billion, even though the shortfall for the first nine months of the year was C$17.7 billion.