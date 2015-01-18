TORONTO Jan 18 Canada's Conservative government
is prepared to curb spending to eliminate the deficit in 2015, a
senior minister said on Sunday, just days after the government
said it would delay unveiling its next budget so it can weigh
the impact of tumbling oil prices.
Employment Minister Jason Kenney also said eliminating the
budget deficit for the first time since the financial crisis
would have symbolic value.
The Conservatives, who will be fighting to retain their
majority government in an election scheduled for October, have
pledged to balance the books in fiscal 2015-16 and sought to
convince voters they are the party best qualified to manage the
economy.
"We'll have to certainly look at potentially continued
spending restraint. For example, we've had an operating spending
freeze. The finance minister may have to look at extending
that," Kenney said during an appearance on CTV's "Question
Period".
He also said on Global TV's "The West Block" program that
the government would balance the budget as pledged, but that
"...there may have to be some adjustments on the spending side."
Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday the government
will wait until at least April to present the budget because of
market volatility.
The federal budget is usually introduced in February or
March, occasionally as early as January, given the fiscal year
starts on April 1. But the plunge in oil prices has made it
harder to predict government revenues. Canada is a major oil
exporter.
Oil prices have fallen 60 percent from their June 2014
peaks, driven down by rising production, particularly of U.S.
shale oil, and weaker-than-expected demand in Europe and Asia.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Eric Walsh)