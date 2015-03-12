March 12 Canada's federal budget will show a
deficit of just over C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in the current
fiscal year and will be balanced in the year starting April 1,
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
"Last year we had a deficit of only a little over C$5
billion, which was much less than we anticipated. This year,
we're coming in at a little over C$2 billion, and of course in
the year to come, 2015/16, we will balance the budget in Canada,
and we are doing this years ahead of virtually any other
developed nation," Harper said in an appearance in Saskatchewan.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Chris Reese)