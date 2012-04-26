OTTAWA, April 25 The Canadian government will
introduce legislation on Thursday to enhance supervision of the
federal housing agency and lay out rules for covered bonds,
changes designed to minimize risk in a heated domestic housing
market.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will speak about the proposed
changes at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Department of Finance said.
The regulatory changes are expected to be included in draft
legislation that follows up on measures contained in the
Conservative government's March 29 budget and that need
parliamentary approval.
The legislation may also contain proposed amendments to the
Telecommunications Act to lift foreign investment restrictions
on telecom companies that hold less than a 10-percent market
share. [ID:nL2E8EECHQ}
In his budget, Flaherty proposed strengthened supervision of
the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the federal
housing agency that issues mortgage insurance and guarantees
mortgage-backed securities issued by banks.
He also promised a legislative framework for covered bonds,
mortgage-backed securities that are sold by banks and guaranteed
by CMHC. The budget said the changes would make the covered bond
market more robust and would support financial stability by
helping lenders find new sources of funding.
The minister said this month that his department and the
banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions (OSFI), were studying additional reporting
requirements for CMHC, particularly on securitization.
Currently CMHC reports to Parliament through the minister of
human resources and skills development.
Flaherty has tightened rules three times since 2008 and OSFI
is now tightening the mortgage underwriting criteria for banks.