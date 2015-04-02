(Adds plans for security agencies, background, paragraphs 9-11)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 2 Canadian Finance Minister Joe
Oliver promised on Thursday to deliver a balanced budget on
April 21 despite the economic damage inflicted by low oil
prices, and pledged to avoid what he called tax-and-spend plans
that could damage a fragile recovery.
The finance minister normally unveils the budget in February
or March, ahead of the April 1 start of the fiscal year, but
Oliver put it off to have a better sense of where oil prices
would end up and their effect on the economy and the budget.
Canada is a major oil producer and exporter, and the price
crash is leading to what Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz
estimates is a 3 percent cut to national income, with
concomitant hits on federal revenues.
The budget will set the tone for the Conservative
government's bid to win reelection in October, and Oliver spent
some time attacking the economic plans of the opposition Liberal
and New Democratic parties.
"They plan massive taxes and even bigger hikes in spending,
a tax-and-spend agenda that Canadians simply cannot afford, a
risk our country should not assume and a debt burden our
children should not bear," he said.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper portrays his team as
responsible managers, though some recent polling has shown
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau narrowing the gap on this score.
The Conservatives have run seven years of deficits in the
wake of the recession, and Oliver rejected a reporter's
suggestion that he provide further economic stimulus measures.
"We're not looking at a budget that will be cutting, we're
looking at a budget that will be providing benefits to Canadians
and encouraging more job growth," he said. "We do not, however,
need the kind of stimulus (such as in) a budget we had during
the Great Recession because we're not in a recession now."
The oil revenue decline and a set of sweeping family tax
cuts already announced mean the government will not have a lot
of money to play with, but it is still expected to boost
spending on police and security agencies with the aim of
combating terrorism.
The crimped finances also limit room for maneuver for the
opposition parties unless they want to campaign on either
increasing taxes or returning to budget deficits.
They have said already they will rescind a C$1.9 billion
($1.5 billion) a year tax cut for families with single incomes.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Writing by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Peter Galloway)