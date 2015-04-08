TORONTO, April 8 Canadian Finance Minister Joe
Oliver will announce legislation on Wednesday committing the
government to keeping a balanced budget, except under
"extraordinary circumstances", the Financial Post reported.
The story, citing an unnamed government source, said the
only "acceptable deficit" would be in the event of a recession
or during a war or natural disaster with costs exceeding C$3
billion ($2.41 billion) in a fiscal year. (here)
A spokeswoman for the finance ministry did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
If a deficit were to occur during normal economic times,
there would be an automatic freeze on departments' operating
budgets, as well as other consequences, the report said.
Oliver has pledged to deliver a balanced budget on April 21
despite the economic damage inflicted by low oil prices.
The finance minister normally unveils the budget in February
or March, ahead of the April 1 start of the fiscal year, but
Oliver put it off to have a better sense of where oil prices
would end up and their effect on the economy and the budget.
Canada is a major oil producer and exporter, and the price
crash is leading to what Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz
estimates is a 3 percent cut to national income, with
concomitant hits on federal revenues.
The budget will set the tone for the Conservative
government's bid to win reelection in October.
($1 = 1.2433 Canadian dollars)
