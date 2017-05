OTTAWA Jan 15 Economic growth should enable Canada to return to a balanced budget, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told students at the University of Calgary on Friday.

"We do plan on balancing the budget at the end of four years, and that will, I expect, come through growth in the economy," Morneau said. He defended the new Liberal government's plan to run deficits in the next three years but said it was important to be prudent in spending.

(Reporting by Randall Palmer)