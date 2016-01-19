By David Ljunggren
| SAINT ANDREWS, New Brunswick
SAINT ANDREWS, New Brunswick Jan 19 Canada's
Liberal government could push back its first federal budget to
April to give policymakers a better idea of the impact low
commodity prices are having on the economy, a senior Liberal
official said on Tuesday.
Canadian governments usually unveil their budgets in late
February or March, but a collapse in oil prices to their lowest
levels since 2003 is making fiscal predictions more difficult
than usual.
"April is definitely an option this year," said the source,
who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the
topic.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led his Liberals to an
election win last year on the back of a promise to run three
consecutive budgets with deficits of no more than C$10 billion
($6.9 billion) a year.
Officials say the worsening economic situation means the
deficits will be larger than C$10 billion, but added that no
final decision has been made yet on the size of the projected
shortfalls.
If the Liberals do push back the date of the budget's
release, it will mirror a similar move by the former
Conservative government. Last year, then Finance Minister Joe
Oliver waited until April 21, citing a need to get a better idea
of where oil prices would end up.
($1=$1.45 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)