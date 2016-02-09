OTTAWA Feb 9 Canada's new Liberal government is
set to unveil its first budget in the week of March 21, two
sources with knowledge of the process said on Tuesday.
The budget, which the Liberals have pledged will include
major new spending aimed at boosting a flagging economy, is most
likely to be presented to Parliament on Monday, March 21 or
Tuesday, March 22, said one of the sources, who asked to remain
anonymous given the sensitivity of the matter.
When the Liberals were in power from 1994 to 2005, they
delivered 11 budgets, nine of which fell on Monday or Tuesday.
The party will most likely stick to the same pattern, especially
since the Friday of that week is the Good Friday federal
holiday, the source said.
Another person briefed by finance department officials
confirmed the budget would be released in the week of March 21.
In response, a spokesman for Finance Minister Bill Morneau
said the government had not yet announced a budget date.
A Liberal official said last month that the budget could be
pushed back to April to give Morneau more time to judge how much
damage low commodity prices are doing to the economy and
government revenues.
Since then the Canadian dollar and the price of oil have
recovered a little.
Two senior Liberals, who also spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the idea of an April budget was now off the
table.
"Some of the things we need to do can't wait till then,"
said one.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week he was
committed to fast-tracking infrastructure investments in the
oil- and gas-rich province of Alberta, which is suffering from
the global slump in energy prices.
The Liberals won power in October on the back of a promise
to run three consecutive budget deficits of no more than C$10
billion ($7.2 billion) annually to help fund investment in
infrastructure.
Since then the economy has deteriorated more than expected,
and senior Liberal sources say the first deficit will be larger
than planned.
