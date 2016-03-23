OTTAWA, March 23 How soon Canada erases its
budget deficit hinges on the extent of economic growth, the
country's prime minister said on Wednesday, a day after his
government unveiled a budget that foresees years of shortfalls
to boost growth.
The new Liberal government on Tuesday projected a C$29.4
billion ($22.46 billion) deficit for fiscal 2016-17, nearly
three times larger than what has been promised during last
year's election campaign.
It gave no target date for returning to balance, with the
budget still expected to show a deficit of C$14.3 billion in
2020-21, the end of the projection horizon.
Still, the figures contained a C$6 billion risk adjustment
each year, meaning the deficits could be reduced more quickly
than laid out if growth is stronger.
"We're hoping to increase the growth rates of the country,"
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CBC Radio.
"When we look at what happens with greater growth in our
economy is we get to balance in the coming five years. There is
a track to that if we increase the growth in the economy."
Pressed on when exactly the budget will be balanced, Trudeau
said, "That depends entirely on the kind of growth that we're
investing in and creating right now and how the economy
responds."
The Liberals were elected last October on a plan to spur
economic growth after the economy fell into a brief recession
last year as the oil-exporting country was hit by the plunge in
crude prices.
($1 = 1.3092 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)