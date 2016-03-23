(Adds details, background, quotes from minister, pollsters)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 23 Canada's government on
Wednesday sought to deflect criticism that it had condemned the
country to years of budget deficits, saying it could balance the
books within five years if efforts to boost the economy succeed.
The ruling Liberals on Tuesday projected a C$29.4 billion
($22.3 billion) deficit for fiscal 2016-17, nearly three times
larger than what they promised during last year's election
campaign.
The Liberals, who say the spending will help boost growth,
gave no target date for returning to balance, with the budget
still expected to show a deficit of C$14.3 billion in 2020-21.
Opposition politicians and influential media commentators
said they feared Canada would face a long string of shortfalls
of the kind it has not seen in two decades. This could cause
problems for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"We're hoping to increase the growth rates," Trudeau told
CBC Radio on Wednesday.
If the government can stimulate the economy, "we get to
balance in the coming five years," he said. "There is a track to
that if we increase the growth in the economy."
Trudeau faces no immediate political threat, since he only
took power last November and is sitting high in the polls.
But the longer the deficits last, the greater the potential
political risk.
"The general public has never really been through a
situation in which a deficit has been a good thing so he's got
some convincing to do on this," said Ipsos Public Affairs Chief
Executive Officer Darrell Bricker.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau, pressed repeatedly about the
deficit, said last year's election showed Canadians backed the
idea of investing in the economy.
"Our goal is to get to a balanced budget over approximately
the five-year time period, recognizing our priority right now is
to make those investments," he told reporters.
Asked whether Ottawa might reconsider its stance if the
economy underperformed, he replied: "We'll worry about Budget
2017 in 2017."
Trudeau came to power by defeating the right-of-center
Conservatives, who stressed the importance of balancing the
books.
"The prevailing wisdom among Canadians is that running
deficits is not a sustainable political strategy," said pollster
Nik Nanos of Nanos Research. "The Trudeau government has some
political slack right now, but it's not a bottomless well."
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by W
Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)