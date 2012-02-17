OTTAWA Feb 17 Canada's Conservative government hopes to present its next budget by the end of March, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

The government says the budget will include spending cuts designed to eliminate the deficit by the 2015-16 fiscal year.

"We haven't announced a date yet; we're getting closer to that time. Normally we do the budget during the course of the fiscal year so we hope to get it done during that period of time," Flaherty told BNN television from Rome.

The 2011-12 fiscal year ends on March 31.