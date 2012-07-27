* Two-month deficit C$832 mln vs year-earlier C$2 bln gap

* Revenue growth outpaces expenses

* New accounting rules reflected in report for first time

OTTAWA, July 27 Canada continued to shrink its federal budget deficit in April and May, reporting on Friday a two-month shortfall of C$832 million, compared with a C$2 billion deficit in the same period of last year.

The monthly deficit in April was $19 million but it grew to C$813 million in May, the Department of Finance said in its monthly fiscal monitor report on the first two months of the 2012-13 fiscal year.

Revenues in April-May climbed 5 percent from a year earlier on higher intake from all tax categories and growth in other revenue streams.

Program expenses rose 3.4 percent as a decrease in employment insurance benefits partially offset higher payments for other social benefits and transfers to other levels of government.

Public debt charges fell 6.9 percent due in part to near record-low borrowing costs.

The report reflects for the first time new accounting rules that change the way refundable tax credits are classified. Previously such credits were reported as a reduction in tax revenues but will now be classified as transfer payments.

The change resulted in an increase of C$0.3 billion in revenues and expenses in April 2011 and May 2011, with no overall impact on the budget balance.

Previous budget data has been restated to make figures comparable.