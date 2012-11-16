OTTAWA Nov 16 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said on Friday he still plans to balance the government's
budget by the next election in October 2015, even though the
Conservative government's formal forecast this week showed
deficits until 2016-17.
"It remains the government's plan, intention, to balance the
budget prior to the next federal election. The recent economic
and fiscal update by the minister indicates we are actually very
close to that objective," Harper told reporters in Quebec City.
"To the extent that we're not quite where we want to be,
that is not due to the federal government's management of its
own expenditures. Our own expenditures are on track exactly
where we thought they'd be. Revenue is somewhat down in recent
months because of the recent slowing of the global economy. But
our position remains that we will continue to restrain
expenditures and we will balance the budget without tax
increases."