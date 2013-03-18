OTTAWA, March 18 The Canadian government's
budget this Thursday will assume 3.3 percent growth in nominal
gross domestic product this year, down from a previous estimate
of 4 percent, resulting in C$2.1 billion less revenue, a
government official said on Monday.
The outlook for real GDP is also weaker and is now seen at
1.6 percent compared with 2.0 percent previously, said the
official, who declined to be named.
The federal government bases its fiscal projections on the
average forecast of private sector economists. Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty met with the economists last week but did not
divulge their numbers.