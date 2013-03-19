OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's annual budget will
focus on infrastructure, helping manufacturers, and better
aligning training to the skills employers need, Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty said on Tuesday.
"As we put the final touches on this year's plan, it is
important to note that jobs and the economy remain our
government's top priority," Flaherty wrote in a letter to the
Conservative caucus ahead of Thursday's budget release.
"We will do more" on infrastructure, he said, without
specifying if infrastructure spending would be higher than in
the last budget. He also said "there is more we can do and will
do to support" manufacturers and processors.