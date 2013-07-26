* April gap shrinks to C$283 mln from yr-ago C$713 mln
* May deficit grows to C$2.43 bln from C$1.11 bln
* April-May deficit C$2.71 bln from yr-ago C$1.82 bln
OTTAWA, July 26 Canada's federal budget deficit
widened in April-May to C$2.71 billion ($2.63 billion) from
C$1.82 billion a year earlier, predominantly because of higher
transfers to seniors and to the provinces, the Department of
Finance said on Friday.
The Conservative government budget in March forecast that
the deficit for the fiscal year 2013-14, which began in April,
would shrink to C$18.7 billion from C$25.9 billion in the prior
year. It promises budget balance by 2015.
The April deficit shrank to C$283 million from C$713 million
in April 2012, while May's grew to C$2.43 billion from C$1.11
billion a year earlier.
A 3.6 percent rise in program spending during the two months
outstripped a 1.4 percent increase in revenues. Public debt
charges also rose by 2.0 percent, reflecting higher inflation
adjustments on real return bonds.