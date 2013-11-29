OTTAWA Nov 29 The cost of helping Alberta
recover from floods in July helped boost the federal budget
deficit in September to C$3.84 billion ($3.62 billion) from
C$2.23 billion a year earlier, the Finance Department said on
Friday.
The government recorded a C$2.8 billion liability for the
Alberta disaster assistance, and a C$0.7 billion gain on the
sale of 30 million shares of General Motors Co stock
which it had acquired as part of a bailout in the recession.
"Absent the impact of these two one-time factors, the
deficit for September 2013 would have been C$1.7 billion," the
department said in its Fiscal Monitor.
The September figure also marked an increase from August's
deficit of C$2.30 billion.
For April to September, the first half of the fiscal year,
the deficit grew to C$10.69 billion from C$9.43 billion. Without
September's two one-time factors, this would have been C$8.6
billion.