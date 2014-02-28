* December budget surplus C$1.15 bln
* April-Dec deficit narrows to C$12.70 bln vs yr-ago C$14.35
bln
OTTAWA Feb 28 Canada's federal budget
registered a surplus in December 2013 of C$1.15 billion ($987
million), reflecting a strong increase in revenues from most
sources, the Department of Finance said on Friday in a monthly
report.
The monthly balance was the first surplus since June of last
year and an improvement from the C$732 million deficit in
December 2012 and the C$614 million deficit in November 2013.
In the April-December 2013 period, the budget deficit
narrowed to C$12.70 billion from C$14.35 billion in the same
period of 2012.
In December, the government saw revenues jump by C$1.7
billion, or 7.9 percent, with personal income tax revenues up
2.4 percent and corporate income tax up 7.1 percent. Program
expenses rose by a smaller C$0.1 billion, or 0.5 percent.
In the nine-month period, revenues increased by C$7.5
billion, or 4.1 percent, while program expenses climbed C$6.2
billion, or 3.5 percent.
In the federal budget presented on Feb 11, the Conservative
government estimated a budget deficit of C$16.6 billion in the
fiscal year ending March 31. It saw the gap shrinking to C$2.9
billion in 2014-15 and a surplus of C$6.4 billion in 2015-16.
All the budget balances include a C$3 billion contingency
fund to safeguard against unexpected shocks.