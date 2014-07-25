Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 pct in April
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
OTTAWA, July 25 The Canadian government ran a budget deficit of C$1.15 billion ($1.06 billion) in the first two months of the 2014/15 fiscal year, down from C$2.71 billion a year earlier, the finance department said on Friday.
The government forecasts a C$5.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year, started April 1, and has promised a C$3.7 billion surplus for the following year, just as Canada goes into a federal election scheduled for October 2015.
The budget deficit in April was C$1.41 billion, up from a shortfall of $283 million in April 2013. In May, there was a budget surplus of C$267 million, compared with a deficit of C$2.43 billion in 2013.
For the two months combined revenues increased by C$1.61 billion, or 3.8 percent, on higher income tax revenues, excise taxes and duties. Program expenses edged up by C$216 million, or 0.6 percent, on increases in funds transferred to individuals and other levels of government.
($1=$1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.