OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada registered a C$1.57
billion ($1.45 billion) budget surplus in June, which moved the
first three months of the fiscal year into surplus as well, with
revenues up and program expenses down, the Finance Department
said on Friday.
June's surplus compares with a C$157 million surplus in June
2013. April to June is now in the black by C$424 million,
compared with a C$2.55 billion deficit for the same period in
2013.
The government also said the economic developments and
financial results so far suggested that the fiscal projection
for 2014-15 that was presented in the February budget is "on
track."
That budget predicted the deficit would be cut to C$2.9
billion for the current fiscal year from C$16.6 billion for the
year that ended on March 31. That C$2.9 billion figure includes
a C$3.0 billion allowance for risk, meaning an underlying
projected surplus of C$100 million.
